Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi Election Result : नन्हा केजरीवाल बन सीएम आवास पहुंचा आप स

Delhi Election Result : नन्हा केजरीवाल बन सीएम आवास पहुंचा आप स

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Election Result : नन्हा केजरीवाल बन सीएम आवास पहुंचा आप स

Delhi Election Result : नन्हा केजरीवाल बन सीएम आवास पहुंचा आप स

दिल्ली विधानसभा की 70 सीटों के लिए मंगलवार (11 फरवरी) सुबह मतगणना प्रारंभ हो गई। दोपहर तक परिणाम मिलने शुरू हो जाएंगे। शुरुआती रुझानों में आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) बढ़त बनाए हुए है।
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election result 2020: Key constituencies of Delhi, their winners and losers

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: Since the last assembly elections, BJP has made gains on several...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes


Delhi election result 2020: Manoj Tiwari says ready to take responsibility for BJPs poor show

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: Kejriwal-led AAP leads in more than 58 seats while BJP is leading...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.