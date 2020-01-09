Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Youngest person in Cincinnati history to run for city council

Youngest person in Cincinnati history to run for city council

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Youngest person in Cincinnati history to run for city council

Youngest person in Cincinnati history to run for city council

Jalen Alford is only 17, but he plans on running in the 2021 city council election when he will be 18 years old.

This will make him the youngest person in Cincinnati history to run for city council.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Todd Portune remembered as 'a drum major for justice' [Video]Todd Portune remembered as 'a drum major for justice'

Todd Portune worried to the very end that he hadn’t done enough, his brother said Monday at his funeral. He shouldn't have. Portune, who was the longest-serving elected commissioner in Hamilton..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:13Published

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change [Video]Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

Cincinnati City council voted Wednesday to approve research efforts into determining the overall cost of changing the name of McMicken Avenue. The motion, filed by council member Jeff Pastor, has been..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.