ARVIND KEJRIWAL THANKED LORD HANUMAN FOR THE VICTORY | Oneindia News

ARVIND KEJRIWAL THANKED LORD HANUMAN FOR THE VICTORY | Oneindia NewsArvind Kejriwal : THANK LORD HANUMAN FOR THIS VICTORY
Hanuman ji has blessed us: Kejriwal on AAP victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressing volunteers at the party office for...
IndiaTimes - Published


metrosaga

MetroSaga Arvind Kejriwal Thanked Lord Hanuman After Winning Delhi Elections 2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/NfZw74c0M6 4 hours ago


Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win [Video]Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:54Published

Kejriwal's footsoldiers say it is a victory over divisive forces | Oneindia News [Video]Kejriwal's footsoldiers say it is a victory over divisive forces | Oneindia News

Kejriwal's footsoldiers say it is a victory over divisive forces

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

