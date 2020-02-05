Global  

Delhi polls: Celebration begins as AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajendra Nagar

Delhi polls: Celebration begins as AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajendra Nagar

Delhi polls: Celebration begins as AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajendra Nagar

AAP leader Raghav Chadha emerged victorious from Rajinder Nagar.

Chadha won by over 16,000 votes against BJP veteran RP Singh.

One of AAP's youngest candidates, Chadha, celebrated with party workers.
