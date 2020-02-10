Global  

Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond

Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond

Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond

Janet Jackson has announced she is releasing new album 'Black Diamond' this year and will be heading out on a world tour in support of the LP.
Janet Jackson Announces New 'Black Diamond' Album & Tour

Her first LP since 2015.
HipHopDX

Janet Jackson to Go on 'Black Diamond' World Tour in the Summer

When sharing the news on social media, the 'Scream' singer opens up about the inspiration behind the...
AceShowbiz


Janet Jackson reveals upcoming summer tour world and new album

The singer wrote on social media that the album and tour will both be called 'Black Diamond'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:21Published

Janet Jackson Brings 'Black Diamond World Tour' To Staples Center

This summer, the pop star is bringing her "Black Diamond World Tour" to arenas across America.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:36Published

