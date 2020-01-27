Tawny Sharks Feed on Murray Island

Occurred on / Murray Island, Australia Info: A school of tawny sharks feed on the shoreline of Murray Island.



Recent related videos from verified sources Scuba divers join large school of sharks resting on the ocean floor Sharks are one of the ocean's most intriguing creatures. They are the subject of fascination and fear, and much of what we believe about them is based on misinformation. Full of teeth, and capable.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:04Published 2 weeks ago Shovelnose Shark on Moreton Island Occurred on January 13, 2020 / Moreton Island, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "We were on summer vacation (Jan 2020) with family on Moreton Island (one of the world's largest sand islands.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:47Published 2 weeks ago