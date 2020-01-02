Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to beat Leeds United

How to beat Leeds United

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:21s - Published < > Embed
How to beat Leeds United

How to beat Leeds United

Former England manager Steve McClaren explains why Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics make Leeds United vulnerable on the counter attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jermaine Beckford opens up on ‘painful’ Leeds United exit, ‘bricking it’ on his debut and falling in love with Elland Road

Jermaine Beckford has opened up on his ‘painful’ experience of leaving Leeds United and admits...
talkSPORT - Published

'Going to cost them' - Pundit's dig at Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds United and West Brom comparison

Chris Sutton has been speaking about Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, West Brom and more
Walsall Advertiser - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sam51h

Keep fighting 💙 💛 RT @TSSALUFC: They said Leeds “fear” Brentford 👻 But Brentford can’t “beat” Leeds 🤫 Leeds United 1-0 Brentford Brentford 1-1 Leeds Unite… 13 minutes ago

RaphaelOmalla

El-Hadary It's happened again😂😂 Teams put in so much to beat Leeds United then end up losing the next game. By my count this… https://t.co/rgJ7dxluGc 14 minutes ago

JonnyMoulds

Jonny Moulds Nott'm Forest (challenging for promotion) beat Leeds United on Saturday night and then lose to Charlton (battling r… https://t.co/VBcckIoeIB 17 minutes ago

TSSALUFC

TSSALUFC They said Leeds “fear” Brentford 👻 But Brentford can’t “beat” Leeds 🤫 Leeds United 1-0 Brentford Brentford 1-1 L… https://t.co/OFNiyEEJQj 17 minutes ago

umar_akinkunmi

time__savers RT @samuelluckhurst: A pleasure to speak with @TedenMengi_, Reece Devine, @_charliemccann_ and Dillon Hoogewerf after #mufc U18s beat Leeds… 1 hour ago

Dale_OUFC

Dale Ventham 🖥 RT @lwofFL: Forest have made five changes to the team that beat Leeds United on Saturday; Lee Bowyer makes four changes for his Charlton At… 3 hours ago

lwofFL

LWOF Football League Forest have made five changes to the team that beat Leeds United on Saturday; Lee Bowyer makes four changes for his… https://t.co/kibqzs5KEN 3 hours ago

Betfred

BETFRED Brentford will climb above Leeds United in the Championship table if they beat the Whites at Griffin Park! #BrentfordFC #LUFC 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.