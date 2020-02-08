James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver join Cinderella cast 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver join Cinderella cast James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver had joined the cast of 'Cinderella', which will star Camila Cabello in the titular role.

