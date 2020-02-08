Global  

James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver join Cinderella cast

James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver had joined the cast of 'Cinderella', which will star Camila Cabello in the titular role.
"Cinderella (2021)" - cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan

*Release date :* February 05, 2021 *Synopsis :* A modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in...
Missy Elliott, James Corden & Minnie Driver All Join Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella'

Camila Cabello gained five new co-stars for her upcoming Cinderella movie. Missy Elliott, James...
