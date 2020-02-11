Libby German's sister studying at Purdue so tragedy doesn't happen to another family

Having a girls night.

That's something libby's older sister says they did often -- before their lives were taken from them.

Kelsi german was the last family member to see the delphi teens alive.

Since their killings, kelsi has changed her future goals.

She has a closer eye on her sister's case now more than ever.

The morning of february 13th 2017 was a different kind of monday for kelsi german.

She, her sister libby, and their friend abby all had the day off school.

"libby and abby had been hanging out the night before and enjoying their girl time together.

And i was getting up and getting ready for work.

That's when abby and libby decided they needed something fun to do.

So my grandma put them on chores until she was done working.

And that's when they asked me to go to the high bridge."

Kelsi dropped the girls off to walk the delphi historic trails about 1 o'clock that afternoon.

Dead the next day, brutally killed.

"i run through that day every day, trying to find out if there is something i could have done differently."

In several ways, kelsi has begun dedicating her life to finding the man who killed the girls.

Just 30 minutes away from delphi, she's now studying forensic psychology at purdue.

"when i started going to crime con, i found my little niche."

Kelsi began meeting people who were going through the same situation she was.

She started using her twitter account at- liberty-g-sister to find justice for the girls.

And she hopes that evolves into a career path.

"my goal is to work for the national center for missing and exploited children, to work with people that are like me.

Her sister's case is in the hands of indiana state police.

But she knows she can still be a voice to find the person responsible.

Nat "i've listened to that audio clip about a million times.

I think the voice is just so familiar to all of us."

Do you think you met him before?

"sometimes i wonder.

After we heard that he was local, it became more of an idea that i might have talked to him.

Maybe i met him at dairy queen or the gas station."

Even though the man has been on the run three years, she's trusting investigators.

"after i started my forensics classes, i understood more of why we don't have all the answers.

But i think the support system i'm creating right now has helped me through it so much that i'm no longer in the spot i was three years ago."

"i don't want this person to do this again, and if he has, i hope that i'm able to help that family and be a part of their lives eventually.catching this guy is my main goal in life right now."

Kelsi couldn't reveal much about what she knows in the investigation.

But she did say the audio and video are the best ways to track the guy down.

