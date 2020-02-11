Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Qasem Soleimani > Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Iran and the United States came to the brink of full-blown conflict last month after a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.

The ongoing fallout of the U.S. withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and sanctions have also added to the diplomatic and military crisis.

Speaking to the crowd gathered by Tehran's Azadi Tower, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S.'

Agenda for his country was to reverse Iran's 41 years as an Islamic republic.

Rouhani also said President Donald Trump's administration lied in its reasoning for killing Soleimani.

The U.S. has claimed Soleimani was planning an attack on American assets and personnel.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Irans mark revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions [Video]Irans mark revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.