Iran marks revolution anniversary amid U.S. tensions

Iran and the United States came to the brink of full-blown conflict last month after a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.

The ongoing fallout of the U.S. withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and sanctions have also added to the diplomatic and military crisis.

Speaking to the crowd gathered by Tehran's Azadi Tower, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S.'

Agenda for his country was to reverse Iran's 41 years as an Islamic republic.

Rouhani also said President Donald Trump's administration lied in its reasoning for killing Soleimani.

The U.S. has claimed Soleimani was planning an attack on American assets and personnel.