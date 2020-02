Matter for Mallory: Fake check scams are on the rise

FOR MALLORY.IT SEEMS OBVIOUS..

THAT IF YOURECEIVE A CHECK FROM ASTRANGER..

DON'T CASH IT..

BUTYOU'D BE SURPRISED HOW MANYPEOPLE DO.

BANKERS TELL USIT'S BECAUSE THESE SCAMMERSARE MASTERMINDS IN CONVINCINGPEOPLE TO GO ALONG WITH THESCHEME INCLUDING TELLINGVICTIMS THAT IF A BANKQUESTIONS THE TRANSACTION IT'SBECAUSE THEY WANT TO CHARGEYOU FEES.

EMAIL AFTER EMAIL ..VIEWERS WANT TO KNOW..

IF THECHECK AND INSTRUCTIONS THEYWERE SENT ARE LEGITIMATE.

:32━:39 (SOT━ ABIGAIL GIMBALL━JOB HUNTER) "They sent me thcheck for $2,300 THE JOBS AREDIFFERENT━ MYSTERY SHOPPER..

CAR WRAP PROGRAM..

WOR━A━HOME..

BUT THE PITCH IS THESAME.

DEPOSIT THE CHECK..

KESOME OF IT FOR YOURSELF..

ANDWIRE THE REST TO SOMEONE ELSE.SO THEY DO..

AND THEN THISHAPPENS.

Gail Young, lost$1,000 in fake check scam:11:01 three or four dayslater, I checked my bankaccount and it said minus theamount that was on that checkWHY WOULD A BANK DEPOSIT THEFUNDS IN YOUR ACCOUNT..

IFTHEY'RE NOT SURE THE CHECK ISREAL?

KATHLEEN MURPHY ..PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THEMARYLAND BANKERS ASSOCIATION..SAID IT'S THE LAW KathleenMurphy, president & CEO,Maryland Bankers Association42:40 there's federal lawsthat govern that and there'salso consumer demand.Consumers want to have accessto their funds immediatelywhen they deposit a check:0*WHICH IS WHY YOU MAY THINK THECHECK IS GOOD..

BUT REALLY..IT'S STILL BEING PROCESSED KM:42:56 the check has to clearthrough what's called theFederal Reserve System and thecheck may be deposited in youraccount but it's drawn on anaccount in another state, soall of that, the processingthat occurs there takes ━days ACCORDING TO THE FEDERALTRADE COMMISSION..

FAKE CHECKSCAMS ARE UP 65 PERCENT SINCE2015..

WITH A MEDIANINDIVIDUAL LOSS OF NEARLY ━THOUSAND DOLLARS.

AND PEOPLEIN THEIR 20'S ARE MORE THANTWICE AS LIKELY THAN PEOPLE 30AND UP TO REPORT LOSING MONEY.THE UNFORTUNATE PART━ ISONCE THE MONEY'S SENT..

IT'SNEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO TRACE ORREVERSE.

KM: 48:36 if the bankdoes something wrong, thecustomer's protected.

Thechallenge here is if thecustomer puts the funds intheir account, they'reresponsible for thaactivity:10 MEANING IF YOUDEPOSIT THE CHECK AND SEND ITTO SOMEONE ELSE..

YOU'RELIKELY ON YOUR OWN.

BANKERSWILL WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TOIDENTIFY A FAKE BEFORE IT'SDEPOSITED..

BUT THESE DAYS..THE CHECKS CAN LOOK SO REALKM: 44:25 just think aboutimaging equipment, it's gottenso so much more sophisticatedand in fact, even researchingfor this story, there arewatermarks now that they canput to make it look like areal check but oftentimessomething about it is remissLOOK AT THE NAME OF THE BANK..IF IT'S ONE YOU KNOW ..

GIVETHEM A CALL.

IF THE NAME ONTHE CHECK DOESN'T MATCH THEPERSON YOU'RE COMMUNICATINGWITH..

THAT'S A RED FLAG.

IFTHE BANK IS IN A DIFFERENTSTATE THAN THE SENDER..

THAT'SANOTHER WARNING SIGNAL GY:16:43 you don't read the fineprint, you look at the moneyand see money signs:05SCAMMERS ARE BANKING ON PEOPLENOT KNOWING HOW DEPOSITS AREHANDLED.

THE IMPORTANT THINGIS NOT TO BE DRAWN BY TPROMISE OF QUICK CASH.

AND NOWWITH MOBILE DEPOSIT IT'SEASIER THAN EVEN TO JUST TAKEA PIC AND SEE THE MONEY APPEARIN YOUR ACCOUNT..

WHICH IS WHYIF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS..VISIT YOUR BANK.

THERE'SSOMETHING CALLED KNOW YOURCUSTOMER━ WHERE BANK TELLERSARE TRAINED TO FLAGTRANSACTIONS IF THEY SEEM OUTOF THE ORDINARY AND MAY ASKYOU QUESTIONS IF THE CHECKAPPEARS SUSPICIOUS.IT'S ALSO IMPORTANT TO REPORTTHE FRAUD TO YOUR BANK.

BANKWORK WITH ONE ANOTHER TO KEETRACK OF THESE TRANSACTIONS..TO HOPEFULLY PREVENT OTHERPEOPLE FROM FALLING VICTIM.AND IF YOU SPOT A SCAM REPORTIT TO THE FEDERAL TRADECOMMISSION.

MALLORY HAS LINKSON OUR WEBSITE WMAR 2 NEWS DCOM SLASH MATTER FOR MALLORY.AND IF YOU HAVE A MATTER FORMALLORY..

SHE WANTS TO HEARFROM YOU.

EMAIL HER AT MALLORYAT WMAR DOT COM OR FIND HER