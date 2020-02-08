Blizzard conditions as Storm Ciara brings snow to the Wrekin in Shropshire

Global  

Blizzard conditions were recorded at the Wrekin, Shropshire, on February 11 as Storm Ciara brings snowfall.
Blizzard conditions were recorded at the Wrekin, Shropshire, on February 11 as Storm Ciara brings snowfall.

Liam Ball, who filmed this footage, said: "Blizzard conditions at the top of The Wren, a local landmark, first thing this morning."



Storm Ciara batters Scotland as more snow and weather chaos to hit on Tuesday

Storm Ciara batters Scotland as more snow and weather chaos to hit on TuesdayHigh winds and snow are set to lead to blizzard conditions in a number of areas as the wintry...
Daily Record - Published


