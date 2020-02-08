Blizzard conditions as Storm Ciara brings snow to the Wrekin in Shropshire now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published Blizzard conditions as Storm Ciara brings snow to the Wrekin in Shropshire Blizzard conditions were recorded at the Wrekin, Shropshire, on February 11 as Storm Ciara brings snowfall.

Blizzard conditions as Storm Ciara brings snow to the Wrekin in Shropshire Blizzard conditions were recorded at the Wrekin, Shropshire, on February 11 as Storm Ciara brings snowfall. Liam Ball, who filmed this footage, said: "Blizzard conditions at the top of The Wren, a local landmark, first thing this morning."





