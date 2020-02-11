AAP headed for another near landslide, BJP says 'will introspect'| OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
AAP headed for another near landslide, BJP says 'will introspect'| OneIndia News
AAP records another near sweep, BJP reduced to single digits again, Congress draws a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; Amanatullah Khan says BJP will feel the current; BJP concedes defeat, says will introspect; Parvesh Verma takes jibe at Delhi voters and more news
#DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi #AAPWinningDelhi
LETS TAKE A LOOK AT THE REASONS WHY AAP WON THE
DELHI POLLS ONCE AGAIN AND BJP FACED DEFEAT. AAP HAS ALWAYS HAD AN UPPER HAND WHEN IT CAME TO CONNECTING WITH THE DELHIITES OVER THE LOCAL ISSUES WHERE..