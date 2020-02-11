AAP headed for another near landslide, BJP says 'will introspect'| OneIndia News

AAP records another near sweep, BJP reduced to single digits again, Congress draws a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; Amanatullah Khan says BJP will feel the current; BJP concedes defeat, says will introspect; Parvesh Verma takes jibe at Delhi voters and more news #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi #AAPWinningDelhi



