Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK economy flatlines in Q4

UK economy flatlines in Q4

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
UK economy flatlines in Q4

UK economy flatlines in Q4

The UK saw zero growth in the final quarter of 2019 as Brexit uncertainty took a toll.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK economy flatlines in fourth-quarter, household spending growth weakest in four years

Britain's economy flatlined in the last three months of 2019 with the country in deadlock over Brexit...
Reuters India - Published

UK economy flat-lines in Q4 amid Brexit and election clouds

LONDON (AP) — The British economy flat-lined in the final quarter of 2019, official figures showed...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.