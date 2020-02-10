Global  

Kartik Aaryan Plays With A Cat On Dance Plus 5 Sets

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal and arrived on the reality show Dance+ 5 in his brand new Mini Cooper.

Papps hooted and hollered at his arrival and the actor was even spotted playing with a cat on set.
