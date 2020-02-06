Eye On The Day 2/11

Global  

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: first ballots cast in the New Hampshire primary, the coronavirus daily death toll increases, and a bill that could require Californians to vote.

Do you think voting should be mandatory?
