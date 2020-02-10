Chinese man attacks police officers who stop him from boarding train without wearing mask during coronavirus outbreak

Global  

A man attacked the police officers who stopped him from boarding a train without wearing a mask during the coronavirus outbreak in eastern China.
A man attacked the police officers who stopped him from boarding a train without wearing a mask during the coronavirus outbreak in eastern China.

In the CCTV video, shot in the city of Hefei in Anhui Province on February 7, a man without wearing a mask can be seen arguing with the police officers on the platform and try to force his way onto the train.

So the police officers stopped him from boarding the train by dragging him backwards.

The angry man then punched one of the policemen.

Police took the criminal coercive measure on the man on the suspicion of obstructing official business.




