DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:19s - Published DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of New Jersey over its so-called sanctuary policies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this richard grayson RT @girlsreallyrule: AG Barr announced that the DoJ will sue two so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions over policies he considers overly frie… 5 minutes ago TERRORIST ELIMINATED RT @Mcphie00: Trump Administration Begins War on Sanctuary Cities. https://t.co/2O4Lq9LZ3N 12 minutes ago Dan Heath Justice Department sues California, New Jersey and Seattle's county over sanctuary policies https://t.co/2hmDvDl3VG via @CBSPolitics 15 minutes ago