Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities

DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities

DOJ Sues NJ Over Sanctuary Cities

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of New Jersey over its so-called sanctuary policies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

richard06685239

richard grayson RT @girlsreallyrule: AG Barr announced that the DoJ will sue two so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions over policies he considers overly frie… 5 minutes ago

TERRORISTELIMI1

TERRORIST ELIMINATED RT @Mcphie00: Trump Administration Begins War on Sanctuary Cities. https://t.co/2O4Lq9LZ3N 12 minutes ago

danaufer514

Dan Heath Justice Department sues California, New Jersey and Seattle's county over sanctuary policies https://t.co/2hmDvDl3VG via @CBSPolitics 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.