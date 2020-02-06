Global  

Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant has outpoured her grief on Instagram as she mourns her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She's Grieving for Kobe & Gigi in Heartbreaking Statement

Vanessa Bryant has shared a gut wrenching update about her grieving process after losing her husband...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS News


Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger in online post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Wales Online



Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral [Video]Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral

Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ AfterBacklash Over Bringing Up Kobe Bryant's court case. Plus - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired The grieving widow and mother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony. Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

