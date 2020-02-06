CINEMANEW24.COM Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/SGsC6i3yVb 7 hours ago

People Magazine SA Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi - https://t.co/Hpb7RHdeXr 8 hours ago

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi https://t.co/fdRtmDCB6d https://t.co/dJLRiVOXNd 8 hours ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Vanessa Bryant Takes To Instagram To Mourn Kobe And Gigi https://t.co/N4j9lebAZ8 12 hours ago

WENN Vanessa Bryant Takes To Instagram To Mourn Kobe And Gigi https://t.co/2ozMvVziRo 13 hours ago

Melyssa Springmeyer RT @AM570LASports: #VanessaBryant takes to Instagram to open up about the loss of Kobe & Gianna Bryant 🙏💔https://t.co/ExRpl9HARL 14 hours ago