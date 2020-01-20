Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

[balloons squeaking]- All right, that's a pretty good dose.[relaxing jazz music][metal clatters]- Off to a great start.- Perfect.- Is there instructions,or do I just wing it?I'm gonna take some of this polish.Not what I thought I'd be doing today.Ta-da!It makes a difference![angel chorus singing]Shall I hang this pictureof George Washington?Okay, I don't know how to properly[hammer banging]Am I supposed to go like this?No, like this.[air whooshing]Can you tell I've never done this before?This is why I played thetrombone in fifth gradeand not the flute.Oh I'm sorry.Get you nice and finished eventhough we've only just begun.And now we're doing alittle bit of a lippy.Nice red lip for your Friday night.Okay, it's gonna be more of a stain.What is this?Easy, breezy brow.It's just clear.Nothing for me to screw up there.Uh-oh, what is this?Mascara.- Mascara.- This is a nice natural look.Okay, this is concealer.[buzzer buzzes]This little blendy.No, I don't want that.A little blush.Hey, looks pretty good.[smacks lips][buzzer buzzes]That's the finishing touch.Look, she looks good!Ew.Mm-mmm.Ugh, mm-mmm.Nope.That is not good.[hair dryer whooshing]Mmm.Cube-y.Who's been touching this, I dunno!But I'm drinkin' it!Okay, I don't handle spicythings very well, but.And it smells spicy.So not great, but it'salso not hurting my lips,which is surprising cause I thoughtit was gonna be unpleasant,but it's really justkind of like a gross aftertaste.Surprise![cracker popping]Wooh!Ooh, that's nice.I want one o' these.[party blower honking]Hi, I'm Lili Reinhart,thanks for having me Allure,for doing nine things thatI've never done before.See ya next time.