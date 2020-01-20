Global  

Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Our March Cover star Lili Reinhart tries nine things she's never done done before.

Whether she's tasked with sprucing up the shoes of one her fans, trying new superfoods, or throwing a surprise birthday party for no one in particular, Lili proves she's down to try almost anything.
Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

[balloons squeaking]- All right, that's a pretty good dose.[relaxing jazz music][metal clatters]- Off to a great start.- Perfect.- Is there instructions,or do I just wing it?I'm gonna take some of this polish.Not what I thought I'd be doing today.Ta-da!It makes a difference![angel chorus singing]Shall I hang this pictureof George Washington?Okay, I don't know how to properly[hammer banging]Am I supposed to go like this?No, like this.[air whooshing]Can you tell I've never done this before?This is why I played thetrombone in fifth gradeand not the flute.Oh I'm sorry.Get you nice and finished eventhough we've only just begun.And now we're doing alittle bit of a lippy.Nice red lip for your Friday night.Okay, it's gonna be more of a stain.What is this?Easy, breezy brow.It's just clear.Nothing for me to screw up there.Uh-oh, what is this?Mascara.- Mascara.- This is a nice natural look.Okay, this is concealer.[buzzer buzzes]This little blendy.No, I don't want that.A little blush.Hey, looks pretty good.[smacks lips][buzzer buzzes]That's the finishing touch.Look, she looks good!Ew.Mm-mmm.Ugh, mm-mmm.Nope.That is not good.[hair dryer whooshing]Mmm.Cube-y.Who's been touching this, I dunno!But I'm drinkin' it!Okay, I don't handle spicythings very well, but.And it smells spicy.So not great, but it'salso not hurting my lips,which is surprising cause I thoughtit was gonna be unpleasant,but it's really justkind of like a gross aftertaste.Surprise![cracker popping]Wooh!Ooh, that's nice.I want one o' these.[party blower honking]Hi, I'm Lili Reinhart,thanks for having me Allure,for doing nine things thatI've never done before.See ya next time.




Madelaine Petsch Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before [Video]Madelaine Petsch Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch tries nine things she's never done before. Whether she's playing the drums while blindfolded or styling a Snuggie look fit for a red carpet, Madelaine proves no matter the..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 03:25Published

