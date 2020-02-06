Chinese woman arrested after deliberately spitting on lift buttons during coronavirus lockdown

A woman was arrested by police after she deliberately spat on the lift buttons and put tissues she used back into the box in southern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Chongqing on February 9, shows a woman walking into a lift, taking a tissue to press the button and then putting it back into the box.

She then deliberately spat on the buttons repeatedly.

After a while, another woman walked into the lift and touched the button.

After both of them left, the woman spat inside the lift again.

According to local police, the woman named Li had a dispute with others so she spat in the lift to relieve her anger.

Li's temperature was normal and she did not live in other provinces or have links with anyone from Hubei Province in the past 14 days.