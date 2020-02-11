Global  

AAP cap, muffler & mustache: Little Kejriwal wins hearts on internet

AAP cap, muffler & mustache: Little Kejriwal wins hearts on internet

AAP cap, muffler & mustache: Little Kejriwal wins hearts on internet

An AAP supporter reached Chief Minister's place with her kid dressed as Arvind Kejriwal.

One of the supporter's kids was dressed up as CM Kejriwal.

The munchkin wore a muffler and the cap of AAP.
Baby Kejriwal wins internet as real Kejriwal wins Delhi| OneIndia News [Video]Baby Kejriwal wins internet as real Kejriwal wins Delhi| OneIndia News

This is baby kejriwal , complete with a moustache and muffler and the AAP cap who has got the internet gushing over him. The one-year-old giving Kejriwal a serious challenge has been identified as..

