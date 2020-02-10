FireChuckTodd Trends After Meet the Press Host Quotes Article Comparing Bernie Sanders Supporters to Brownshirts

Global  

Hashtag FireChuckTodd is trending on Twitter after the Meet the Press host quoted online columnist Jonathan V.

Last who referred to Senator Bernie Sanders supporters as the quote “digital brownshirt brigade.” Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
