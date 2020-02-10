Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia is not hiding anything over the coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday, after some medical researchers expressed concern that cases may have gone undetected in the world’s fourth most populous country.

