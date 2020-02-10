Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesia > Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected

Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected

Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected

JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia is not hiding anything over the coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday, after some medical researchers expressed concern that cases may have gone undetected in the world’s fourth most populous country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fears for Bali travellers as Indonesia stays silent on coronavirus

Questions remain about travellers' potential risk of exposure to coronavirus after a study found it...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohkamyung

Kam-Yung Soh RT @STcom: Indonesia says nothing to hide after no coronavirus cases detected https://t.co/JrycB7KAsJ 2 minutes ago

sajanpun

sajan RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Indonesia says nothing to hide after no coronavirus cases detected https://t.co/vc57Lxj6CK https://t.co/K8k2IQ0Wim 3 minutes ago

nard_info

NARD Coronavirus info and analytics EN/FR ☣ 😷🦠🛬 🇲🇨 ❓ Do you believe #Indonesia when they say nothing to hide after no #coronavirus cases detected ? @nard_info beli… https://t.co/azz49XTEe8 7 minutes ago

chorleychicken

chorley chicken Indonesia says nothing to hide after no coronavirus cases detected: https://t.co/iIQ6idaiGW -… https://t.co/HNGi9qYZzF 7 minutes ago

imannina_f

imanninafarhanis. RT @staronline: Indonesia says nothing to hide after no coronavirus cases detected https://t.co/WeeJ3BqkRY https://t.co/WeeJ3BqkRY 10 minutes ago

Elizabe68727719

Elizabeth Guzmán González RT @NCOVNEWS: Indonesia says nothing to hide after no coronavirus cases detected https://t.co/4OBrClSLMi 17 minutes ago

andyS_64

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 Indonesia says nothing to hide after no #WuhanCoronavirus cases detected 🤔 https://t.co/olq3puxMCh 23 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Indonesia Says Nothing to Hide After No Coronavirus Cases Detected - https://t.co/Hwmhfa9oU9 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News At 11 p.m. Top Stories for 02/10/2020 [Video]23ABC News At 11 p.m. Top Stories for 02/10/2020

American cases of the coronavirus continuing to rise... The new details we are learning tonight about the first case of the virus in San Diego... And -- the annual World Ag Expo kicks off this week --..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 10:41Published

Cases Of Coronavirus On The Rise Around The World [Video]Cases Of Coronavirus On The Rise Around The World

CBS4's Rudabeh Shahbazi reports deaths from the virus have risen above 900.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.