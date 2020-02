Wear orange for Teen Relationship Awareness Month 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:35s - Published Wear orange for Teen Relationship Awareness Month NEWS: Local advocacy groups want people to wear orange Tuesday for teens in unhealthy relationships. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wear orange for Teen Relationship Awareness Month TEENS ESCAPE UNHEALTHY ORABUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS.ONE GROUP SAYS - NEARLY ONE ANDA HALF MILLION TEENS EXPERIENCEDOMESTIC OR SEXUAL VIOLENCE - -EVERY YEAR.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS HERE - - WITHRESOURCES YOU CAN USE TO GETHELP.SEAN?ROSS - KALYNA - - THE NEVADACOALITION TO END DOMESTIC ANDSEXUAL VIOLENCE WANTS THISMESSAGE - AS VISIBLE ASPOSSIBLE.THEY WANT SOUTHERN NEVADA -COVERED IN ORANGE TO LETTEENS KNOW THEY'RE NOT ALONE.N-C-E-D-S-V TRAININGCOORDINATOR JUDY HENDERSON SAYSONE IN FOUR ADULT WOMEN - ANDONE IN SEVEN ADULT MEN REPORTBEING A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC - ORSEXUAL VIOLENCE.FOR TEENS - - THAT NUMBER ISONE IN THREE.MOSTLY BETWEEN SIXTH ANDTWELFTH GRADE.HENDERSON SAYS THIS KIND OFVIOLENCE SPANS EVERY COMMUNITYIN THE U-S - - AND SINCEFEBRUARY IS TEEN DATINGVIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH --THIS IS THE PERFECT OPPORTUNITYTO CONNECT YOUNG MEN AND WOMENWITH THE EDUCATION ANDRESOURCES - - THAT CAN HELPTHEM.JUDY HENDERSON/NCEDSV TRAININGCOORDINATOR "NOW IT THE TIME TOLOOK AT TEEN RELATIONSHIPABUSE, ADDRESS IT, AND GET THEMTHE SUPPORT THEY NEED."HENDERSON SAYS MANY TEENS LACKTHE EXPERIENCE - TO KNOW WHATHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS ARE.SO TODAY - WEAR ORANGE.AND HENDERSON IS CALLING ONRELIGIOUS AND COMMUNITY LEADERSTO CONNECT WITH TEENS - ANDTALK WITH THEM ABOUT WHATHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS - REALLYLOOK LIKE.FOR ANYONE EXPERIENCING ABUSE -- YOU CAN GO TO LOVE IS RESPECTDOT ORG - OR CALL THE NATIONALTEEN DATING ABUSE HOTLINE FORHELP.COMING UP IN A HALF HOUR - -I'LL TELL YOU THE SIGNS TO LOOKFOR TO IDENTIFY SOMEONEEXPERIENCING ABUSE - - SO YOUCAN TRY TO REACH OUT.FOR NOW - SEAN DELANCEY - - 13





