How to verify a contractor's skills

A LIBERTY FAMILY LEFT INTHE DUST.THEY SAY TCONTRACTORS DID ASHODDY JOB ONELECTRICAL ANDPLUMBING WORK AT THEIRHOUSE.NEW THIS MORNING-CONSUMER INVESTIGATORCAT REID SHARES HOWYOU CAN PREVENT THISFROM HAPPENING TO YOU.nats of typiTHESE DAYS- YOU CANTURN TO SOCIAL MEDIAFOR ALMOST ANYTHINGEVEN TO FINDCONTRACTORS- THROUGHFACEBOOK MARKETPLACEHeather Stevens-The initial post was justlooking for someone to do theplumbing and the electricityHEATHER STEVENS ANDHER FIANCE DAVID HINDLEGOT A RESPONSE FROM ACOMPANY CALLED HOUSEMEDICONE OF THE OWNERSTOLD THEM HE STARTEDTHE COMPANY WITH AFELLOW FIREFIGHTER.David Hindle-Her follow-up question was dyou specialize in electrical andplumbing, and his reply wasyes, I'm an electrician.

Mypartner is a plumberBUT THAT WASN'T EXACTLYTRUEBobby Schieber/House MedicI don't have any formaltraining.

It's all on the jobstuffTHE 41 ACTION NEINVESTIGATORS LEARNEDHOUSE MEDIC DIDN'T HAVEA LICENSE TO DOBUSINESS IN THE CITY-NOR DID THEY HAVELICENSES FOR PLUMBINGAND ELECTRICAL WORK.Dave Schmitt/LicensedElectrician-We run into it a lot.

We haveto fix a lot of thingsDAVE SCHMITT IS THELICENSED ELECTRICIANWE BROUGHT IN TO TAKE ALOOK AT THE HOUSE.Schmitt-It's just, it's just kind ofsloppyIN A WORLD WHERE WECAN EASILY FINDSOMEONE ONLINE TO DO AJOB-SCHMITT POINTS OUT IT'SJUST AS EASY TO DO YOURESEARCHCHECK REVIEWS- BUTALSO ASK FOR SEVERRECENT REFERENCESYOU'LL WANT TO SEE ACOPY OF THECONTRACTOR'S CITYBUSINESS LICENSETHE LIBERTY DEPUTY CITYCLERK SAYS THATPAPERWORK WILL ALSOSHOW IF THECONTRACTOR HASADDITIONAL CRAFTSMANLICENSES FOR PLUMBINGOR ELECTRICAL WORKI'M CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR CAT REID,41 ACTION NEWS TODAY.THE LIBERTY DEPUTYCLERK SAYS THE CITY HASNO MECHANISM TOENSURE HOMEOWNERSUSE LICENSEDCONTRACTORS.BUT IF A CONTRACTORAPPLIES FOR A BUILDINGPERMIT, STAFF DOESVERIFY THEY HAVE ACURRENT