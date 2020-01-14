Alone on Valentine’s Day? Try These 10 Things

Whether you’re happily single or freshly experiencing heartbreak, Valentine’s Day can seem like an intimidating day.



Recent related videos from verified sources Wait, Valentine's Day Is More Popular Than Christmas? If you are looking forward to Valentine’s Day, you are not alone. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study by Zulily. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:08Published 3 weeks ago WWII veteran asks for Valentin's Day cards A World War II veteran has a special request for Valentine's Day. Go to ktnv.com for Major Bill White's address to send him a card. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01Published on January 14, 2020