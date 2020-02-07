Global  

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single DayThe 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China.
Recent related news from verified sources

China reports the most coronavirus deaths in one day as total surpasses 1,000; US confirms 13th case

The one-day death toll of 103 pushed the total past 1,000 and provided an ominous warning that the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche Welle


China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus

The new figures come as the head of the World Health Organization warns that a few cases of 2019nCoV...
NPR - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



Recent related videos from verified sources

China Workers Cautiously Return To Work [Video]China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday. The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working [Video]China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working

WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle. On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day. According..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

