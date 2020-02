Plan allowing e-bikes on JoCo trails moves forward 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:44s - Published A plan allowing e-bikes on Johnson County trails is moving forward. A plan allowing e-bikes on Johnson County trails is moving forward. 0

YOU ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO BEING ABLE TO RIDE YOUR ELECTRIC BIKE ON TRAILS AT JOHNSON COUNTY PARKS. LAST NIGHT A COMMITTEE VOTED TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A PLAN ALLOWING PEDAL-ASSIST E-BIKES ON PAVED TRAILS. THE COUNTY JUST WRAPPED UP A SIX-MONTH PILOT PROGRAM ALLOWING BIKES ON THE TRAILS. COUNTY STAFF TELL US IT RECEIVED MORE POSITIVE FEEDBACK THAN NEGATIVE. Bill Maasen/Superintendent of Parks and Golf Courses: "Most of the users are senior adults. It gets people out who maybe don't have the ability to ride standard, pedal bicycles and ebikes are helping get people out and helping create a healthy population." THE PARK'S BOARD MEETS NEXT WEEK TO TAKE A FINAL VOTE ON THIS PROPOSAL. AND JUST LAST WEEK - OVERLAND PARK CITY LEADERS PROPOSED STARTING THEIR OWN PILOT PROGRAM





