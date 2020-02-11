Global  

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Klobuchar leads in very first overnight New Hampshire primary votes

The first votes of the first 2020 primary were counted just after midnight in the town of Dixville...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

ChrisGuster

Gus RT @MSNBC: @SteveKornacki Michael Bloomberg, as a write-in candidate, wins both Republican and Democratic primaries in Dixville Notch, New… 3 minutes ago

ChrisGuster

Gus RT @EdanClay: Wild News! Michael Bloomberg wins first tiny town in New Hampshire Primary for both the Democratic and Republican ticket! #Di… 6 minutes ago

TheStrokeBoy

StrokeBoy RT @alx: BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg wins the Dixville Notch “Midnight Vote” Contest as the first votes are cast in the New Hampshire Prima… 18 minutes ago

naplesuzy

Naples Suzy @MMFlint That’s not true Michael! Bloomberg is first..... in 2016 12% of Bernie voters then Voted For TRUMP! Anothe… https://t.co/m9Z3CFnFkv 27 minutes ago

jimbradyispapa

James Brady Michael Bloomberg says his live-in girlfriend would be 'de facto first lady' if he wins election - Washington Times https://t.co/zZP9sDJsuk 36 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @RawStory: Michael Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch as voting begins in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary #FITN https://t.co/XhN… 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire [Video]Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins [Video]Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published

