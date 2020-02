Cape Coral City Manager investigations 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:49s - Published Cape Coral City Manager investigations The Cape Coral Mayor did not give information to City Council about the Finance Department not filing payroll taxes correctly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cape Coral City Manager investigations 45-YEARS-OLD, BUT THEY HAVE NOTRELEASED THE NAMES OF EITHERPERSON WHO DIED.WE HAVE NEW UPDATES THISMORNING... ON THE INVESTIGATIOINTO CAPE CORAL CITY MANAGERJOHN SZERLAG.ACCORDING TO CITY COUNCIL, THEFINANCE DEPARTMENT DID NOT FILEPAYROLL TAXES CORRECTLY... WHICHLED TO MORE THAN 400-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN PENALTIES AND GAS TAXMONEY BEING WITHHEAD FROM THECITY.SZERLAG IS ACCSUED OF NOT GIVINGTHAT INFORMATION TO COUNCILMEMBERS.MAYOR JOE COVIELLO SAYS THE CITYBASICALLY JUST HAS TO WAIT,UNTIL FLORDIA DEPARTMENT OF LAWENFORCEMENT FINISHES THEIRINVESTIGATION."they cant proceed and finishthere’s until FDLE finishestheirs" (SOT IN SAN) 38-42 JoeCoviello//Mayor of Cape CoralTHE MAYOR SAYS ONCE THEY’REDONE... THE CAPE CORAL POLICEAND FIRE DEPARTMENTS WILLINVESTIGATE.HE SAYS THOSE INVESTIGAT





