Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
