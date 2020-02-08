Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 10:32s - Published Delhi has given a decisive mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party yet again. Delhi has given a decisive mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party yet again.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Delhi 2020 Results | What happened in key constituencies Delhi Assembly elections turned out to be a contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the...

Hindu - Published 2 hours ago



Delhi exit polls live: Times Now predicts 44 seats for AAP, 26 for BJP Voting for the crucial Delhi elections is set to conclude and all eyes are now on the exit poll...

IndiaTimes - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this