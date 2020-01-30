Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston!

Jennifer Joanna Aniston turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She turned down “Saturday Night Live” so she could star in “Friends.” 2.

Aniston hated her famous haircut, “The Rachel.” 3.

Aniston was the first guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” 4.

She had a goth phase in high school.

5.

She is one of the highest-paid TV stars.

