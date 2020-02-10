Global  

Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair&apos;s 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first photographed in 25 years ago.

Dern has been pictured wearing the column cut-out dress three times over the years.

She first wore the black 1017 ALYX 9SM dress in 1995 at a gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum.

Sustainable fashion choices were at theme at the Oscars this year, with Elizabeth Banks rewearing a dress from 2004, Jane Fonda sporting a gown from 2014, and Margot Robbie wearing vintage Chanel.
