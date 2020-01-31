5-foot long python rescued from inside car hood in western India

A five-foot long Indian rock python has been rescued from inside a car bonnet in the west Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday (February 9), in Om Siddharaj Society, a residential property in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai.

The video shows two men rescuing a snake from in between the engine of a Hyundai Creta.

The head of the snake gets stuck and need to be removed carefully.

The place of rescue was close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which according to local reports, might be the reason for such an incident.