Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5-foot long python rescued from inside car hood in western India

5-foot long python rescued from inside car hood in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
5-foot long python rescued from inside car hood in western India

5-foot long python rescued from inside car hood in western India

A five-foot long Indian rock python has been rescued from inside a car bonnet in the west Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday (February 9), in Om Siddharaj Society, a residential property in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai.

The video shows two men rescuing a snake from in between the engine of a Hyundai Creta.

The head of the snake gets stuck and need to be removed carefully.

The place of rescue was close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which according to local reports, might be the reason for such an incident.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive python caught by forest department is worshipped by Indian villagers [Video]Massive python caught by forest department is worshipped by Indian villagers

A 15-foot-long python was spotted swimming in a well in Marappattu village in Tirupattur district in South India on February 1. On getting a call from the villagers, forest officials rescued the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India [Video]Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India

A driver escaped unharmed after a speeding car suddenly lost control and flipped upside-down after crashing into a median in the west India state of Gujarat. The incident took place on January 30 in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.