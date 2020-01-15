William shoots hoops on visit to defence rehab centre

The Duke of Cambridge shoots hoops from a wheelchair - with a little help from his father, the Prince of Wales.

Charles and Camilla carried out a rare joint engagement with William and Kate at the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough.

The four royal visitors were given a tour of the facility by commanding officer Captain Alison Hofman, visiting some of the therapy areas to meet patients undergoing gym rehab sessions, and the prosthetics workshop.