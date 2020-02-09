Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

One week after the debacle involving the Iowa Caucuses, voters in New Hampshire are headed to the polls in the nation's first primary election.

Laura Podesta reports.

(2/11/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

With primary two days out, Sanders leads followed by Buttigieg in latest polls in NH

Two new poll indicate that Sen. Bernie Sanders remains the leader in New Hampshire two days before...
FOXNews.com - Published

Changing electorate could affect New Hampshire’s primary

New Hampshire has been holding the first-in-the-nation presidential primary for 100 years, but a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links New Hampshire Voters Head to the Polls Today as National Poll Shows Sanders with Big Lead https://t.co/8080VDyFeT v… https://t.co/gNmVFILuqI 2 minutes ago

GPollowitz

Greg Pollowitz American democracy hangs in the balance as voters head to the polls in New Hampshire and...we're all going to be ma… https://t.co/HMs6lAbpUT 3 minutes ago

HenshallHarold

Harold Henshall RT @AIIAmericanGirI: New Hampshire voters head to the polls https://t.co/jidl9aUUtS @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago

crysantoniades

crystal cook "New Hampshire primary: Voters head to the polls in key primary election" #NHPrimary https://t.co/XqWN9WIHr8 6 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl New Hampshire voters head to the polls https://t.co/jidl9aUUtS @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 6 minutes ago

vkaramurza

Vladimir Kara-Murza RT @McCainInstitute: As Granite State voters head to the polls today, a look back at McCain HQ on the night of the Senator’s 2000 #FITN New… 20 minutes ago

lovelostgrl

michele anderson RT @ABCPolitics: New Hampshire voters head to the polls today for the first-in-the-nation primary. Democratic presidential contenders are… 21 minutes ago

Nedk30

Ned kelly. RT @SkyNews: Iowa was a mess. Now it's up to voters in New Hampshire to give someone a clean win. The polls suggest it will not be former… 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes [Video]Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Candidates Target Undecided Voters In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Candidates Target Undecided Voters In New Hampshire Primary

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports from Manchester, New Hampshire

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.