New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary
|
New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary
One week after the debacle involving the Iowa Caucuses, voters in New Hampshire are headed to the polls in the nation's first primary election.
Laura Podesta reports.
(2/11/20)
