Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China

Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China

Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China

The nearly 200 people at March Air Reserve Base have been in quarantine after being evacuated from the Chinese city where coronavirus originated.

Tina Patel reports.
