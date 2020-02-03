Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:47s - Published Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China The nearly 200 people at March Air Reserve Base have been in quarantine after being evacuated from the Chinese city where coronavirus originated. Tina Patel reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. citizens returning home from China's Hubei province face mandatory quarantines Americans returning home from China's Hubei province will undergo a mandatory quarantine lasting as...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this