Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South

Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South

Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South

Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.
'Widespread flooding will persist': Heavy rain swamps South; more is on the way Wednesday

Heavy downpours led to flooded roads, closed schools and rising rivers across the Deep South on...
USATODAY.com - Published


