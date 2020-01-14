Global  

Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights

Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights

Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights

Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant says it's adding three new nonstop routes to McCarran International Airport (LAS).

The company also says it's also offering promotion rates in celebration of the new routes.
Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights

Allegiant says it is adding 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston. The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. To celebrate the expansion,..

