Coronavirus: EU health ministers called to Brussels for emergency talks

Coronavirus: EU health ministers called to Brussels for emergency talks

Coronavirus: EU health ministers called to Brussels for emergency talks

As the death toll from the Coronavirus increases, the EU Commission Is trying to send the message about the worrisome situation, but also to confirm that the EU is ready to confront the epidemic.View on euronews
