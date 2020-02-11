Philippines to terminate troop agreement with U.S.

Global  

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told his foreign minister to give formal notice to the United States of his termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between their militaries, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Philippines Duterte deals blow to U.S. by terminating troop pact

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday terminated a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement...
Reuters - Published

Duterte terminates Philippines troop pact, U.S. calls move 'unfortunate'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced the termination of a two-decade-old...
Reuters - Published


