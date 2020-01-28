Rage Against The Machine has announced a “Public Service Announcement” tour that includes a stop at Minneapolis’ Target Center.



Tweets about this jack RT @boston25: Rage Against The Machine announces 2020 tour with a stop in Boston. Tickets go on sale Feb. 13. 🤘🏼 https://t.co/ibFsj1x4SI 18 minutes ago Boston 25 News Rage Against The Machine announces 2020 tour with a stop in Boston. Tickets go on sale Feb. 13. 🤘🏼 https://t.co/ibFsj1x4SI 26 minutes ago grace icon RT @thefader: Rage Against The Machine announces reunion world tour with @KillerMike and @therealelp. https://t.co/EFn6WqlvZN https://t.co… 29 minutes ago Nocturntable Rage Against The Machine Announces 2020 Public Service Announcement Tour https://t.co/XNaAauyglL 42 minutes ago X RT @jakpost: Rage Against the Machine announces reunion tour #jakpost https://t.co/KLCtfUqPwC 47 minutes ago Oakland Arena RT @MusicSF: Rage Against the Machine is back! 📠🤛 The 'Public Service Announcement Tour' marks the band's first outing since 2011. ht… 49 minutes ago Nassau Sound's Rage Against The Machine Announces 2020 World Tour Dates [News] https://t.co/tc6drKAKYC https://t.co/oF7tfyWqmo 51 minutes ago Alexander Vasquez Rage Against The Machine Announces Worldwide Tour, Includes Stop At Target Center In May https://t.co/zlisneSgi5 #SmartNews 1 hour ago