Ireland general election: nationalist Sinn Féin ahead of rivals for first time



Recent related videos from verified sources Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published 19 hours ago Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 1 day ago