Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

In a blow to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, audio has resurfaced of the former New York mayor claiming that most murderers are young men of color.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BadMamaJamaKris

kristina @ResisterDude @JbarGarden Did you listen to the audio of the speech? Don't need Putin to tell me who and what is ra… https://t.co/P725PwlzAb 2 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 A recently unearthed #Clip from 2015 featuring #Mike #Bloomberg defending "stop and frisk" has gone #Viral, after p… https://t.co/dNnhC0htwi 3 hours ago

ColossusofNY

The Colossus of N.Y. If Mike Bloomberg says what he said defending " stop and frisk " in a racist dialogue was a " parody" of stop and f… https://t.co/Ycf8XJcQW0 4 hours ago

BroNondescript

Nondescript Chubby Bro @MikeBloomberg I think we’ve had enough racist old white men running our country: https://t.co/spwgakwPxn 5 hours ago

opiapr

O Morales Bloomberg Defends Stop-and-Frisk Policy in Leaked 2015 Audio #racist https://t.co/j5IzAreWxu 9 hours ago

RudeDog03

Cursed with Sarcasm #Bloomberg is a racist piece of shit. Audio proves he hates blacks... @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/XYHUU1CttF 10 hours ago

Pjw20161951

PJW❌ RT @JosephLatimer8: @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/rYc1rN0cgk explain yourself #racist 12 hours ago

JosephLatimer8

Joseph Latimer @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/rYc1rN0cgk explain yourself #racist 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.