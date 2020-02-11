Global  

Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins

Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting BeginsWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic candidates target Trump in New Hampshire as voting gets underway

Voting is underway in New Hampshire, where the nation's first primary could help narrow the field of...
CBS News - Published

New Hampshire Primary: What Time Polls Close and What to Watch For

The Democratic presidential candidates are jostling for the top spot or, failing that, a strong...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Politico



You Might Like


Tweets about this

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes: As New Hampshire Democrats head to the polls, they are divided over their candidates, the direction of their party and how to… 2 hours ago

NHCDD

NHCDD RT @DRCNH: “Some of the NH voters who will head to the polls early for the state's famous midnight voting tradition are using their moment… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire [Video]Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results [Video]Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results

Rather than staying in the Granite State, Joe Biden will head to South Carolina.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:43Published

