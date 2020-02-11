Curb Donald Trump’s Enthusiasm

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump tried to use an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to show that “tough guys” love him, but he ended up missing the point of the whole episode.
