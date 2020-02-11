Global  

Video: Así es uno de los paraísos del mundo para avistar aves

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
El buitre negro, una especie &quot;bastante rara&quot; y difícil de avistar, es una de las aves que viven en Herdade da Contenda, en Moura, distrito de Beja, un paraíso para el orniturismo en el último trazo que pintó La Raya, la frontera entre España y Portugal.
