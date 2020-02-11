Video: Así es uno de los paraísos del mundo para avistar aves 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published Video: Así es uno de los paraísos del mundo para avistar aves El buitre negro, una especie "bastante rara" y difícil de avistar, es una de las aves que viven en Herdade da Contenda, en Moura, distrito de Beja, un paraíso para el orniturismo en el último trazo que pintó La Raya, la frontera entre España y Portugal. 0

