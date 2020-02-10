Midmorning With Aundrea - February 10, 2020 (Part 2) 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midmorning With Aundrea - February 10, 2020 (Part 2) (Part 2 of 2) A growing shortage of pilots is forcing innovation in one company, teaching students as young as elementary school how to use a flight simulator. And we'll give you some nifty ideas for Valentine's Day gifts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midmorning With Aundrea - February 10, 2020 (Part 2) A small california community&recent ly on the verge of bankruptcy&is betting they have the solution for a looming global pilot shortage. They've partnered with the world's largest aerospace company and are training their students to fly&starting them on flight simulators in elementary school. Meg oliver reports from reedley, california. Don't worry, i got this ... in the library at jefferson elementary...11 year old anthony corona sits at the controls of a flight simulator usually reserved for professional pilots. So you're pretty good? Yeah. It was easy. Would you consider yourself an expert? No, i just call myself a pro. "i'm basicall traing right now ..." How it got here is a story that started with a town on the verge of bankruptcy. Reedley, california is nestled in the state's vast central valley. During world war ii it was a busy training ground for pilots. But, today 76 percent of its residents are low income. "so in reedley, th unemployment rate got up to 33 percent" town manager nicole zieba says her community's economy rose and fell with the agriculture industry. "so i sa desperation breeds innovation." A few years ago, she applied for and won a technology grant. She used it to buy 4 electric planes. "we have four al electric production aircraft in reedley, which means that we have the largest concentration of production all electric aircraft not only in the nation, but in the world." She planned to use them to start a low-cost pilot training program. But instead they attracted the attention of aerospace giant boeing, which donated two flight simulators to the local school district in hopes of stoking an early passion for flying. "the goal was could we pull our families outta poverty by showing them careers in aviation? Which sounds a little strange except if you know the industry crisis that's brewing in aviation." "across this nex 15 years, we're gonna see literally half of the airline pilots currently flying retire, so we have to replace half of them." That crisis also prompted john johnson to start the flight science degree program at nearby reedley junior college. Students can learn to fly at school. And there are jobs waiting for them when they graduate. 22-year-old lorenzo rios will graduate with the first class of pilots this summer. While the horizon for rios is filled with a promising career in the cockpit ... ...for the younger kids of reedley, the view from the ground is just beginning to come into focus. "how important i it to expose children at a young age-- especially with these flight simulators?" "i think it' absolutely crucial that you show, you know, all different kinds of paths, especially aviation. I didn't know what i wanted to do coming out of high school and when i started flying the simulators, it-- it changed my whole life." Meg oliver, cbs news. If one person can make a difference, then arthur parker, jr had done that over and over again. Steve pickett has his story. If you see a line at church this long -- it's likely for confession or a funeral. But, not this day! "man it's so goo to see you. One of the guys that trained me." Especially when the guest of honor is still laughing and dancing. "there's a reaso for me to be here. Back to dancing!" Officer arthur parker, junior recently called it a career with the plano police department after 34 years! "people saying, he it's time to relax. No it's not! I've got energy. Relax? Please!" We first met officer parker-- affectionately known as "o-p" clark high school in 20-16. He spent the majority of his career as a school resource officer using his unique style of humor...and dancing.. To win over students. Something he plans to continue doing-- in retirement. "if i go to a schoo and volunteer, i have to be there enough times to say 'hey, we know who he is! That's o.p., old person, not officer parker any longer. 'yep, he's old. I remember when i used to be young. I used to be o.p. Now it's just me." But to the dozens of people who showed up to salute o-p at his retirement ceremony, he's more than just an officer, he's a difference maker. "he starte shooting baskets with us in his uniform and i'm like, golly, this is a police officer i've never met before and he is pretty cool." Parker humanized the image of a police officer. "the polic department tried to get rid of that sense of humor but it keeps coming back. I'd lock it up sometimes. Yes, sir. Whatever. It just pops out. Wait, you've got to be strong. But, i think that's a big part of connecting is the sense of humor." Doing it his way. Just look inside the shadow box of momentos given to him-- mixed in with the police badges, i-d's and handcuffs.. A harmonica. Handcuffs.. A harmonica. A a few ideas for your valentine ahead on mid morning. You still have time to order a gift for your techie valentine. Cnet's kara tsuboi has some ideas. A good gift should walk the line between fun and functional. Here are some ideas for treating your loved ones on valentine's day. Capture the fun of the holiday with a brand new fujifilm instax mini. This fifty dollar camera is this era's polaroid, printing instant photos, roughly two inches by two and a half inches. The cameras come in several colors and loved ones of all ages will enjoy sharing and displaying these cute pics. A portable, waterproof bluetooth speaker is always a useful gift, whether for the bathtub or the beach. The ultimate ears wonderboom delivers quality sound in a tidy, colorful package. Models start at sixty dollars. Whip up a tasty valentine's drink with the perfect drink pro smart scale. Choose your recipe on the corresponding app, place your glass on the scale and it will ding when you've poured in the right quantity of alcohol. The scale costs a hundred bucks, booze not included. A total splurge is the supersonic hair dryer from dyson, the same people who make the beloved vacuums. it boasts faster drying, more smoothness and less frizz. All for the glamourous price of four hundred dollars. Apple airpods pro make a great gift any time of year. Yes, they're expensive at two hundred and fifty dollars, but the sound quality is fantastic and the noise-cancelling feature is useful, especially for its compact size. For more techy gift ideas, visit cnet.com.in san francisco, i'm kara tsuboi with cnet for cbs news. We'll be right back to wrap things up. That and more on the next midmorning.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Midmorning With Aundrea - February 10, 2020 (Part 1) The Go Red for Women movement is drawing attention to cardiovascular disease in women. And we take a look at popular herbal supplement Echinacea to see if its health benefits are all they're touted to.. Credit: WCBIPublished 56 minutes ago Midmorning With Aundrea - February 7, 2020 (Part 2) Before you buy that booster seat for baby, we share some new safety information. It's the perfect time for a romantic get away. our travel expert Kelly is here with some ideas. plus, remembering Kirk.. Credit: WCBIPublished 3 days ago